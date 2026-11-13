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YouArt Launches YouArt Desktop App, AI Creative Teammate on the Computer
9 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, November 13, 2026 (EZ Newswire) -- YouArt, an AI-powered creative platform backed by Y Combinator, announces the launch of YouArt Desktop App, a new AI video agent for Mac and PC that works directly with local project files, professional creative applications, and team feedback. Unlike AI video generators that focus on producing individual clips, YouArt Desktop App can understand existing projects, operate editing software, and carry out production tasks from initial research to final export.