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NewSpace-Grade NOR Flash: Right-Sized Reliability for Space Missions
By Infineon Technologies,7 days ago
This paper first examines how total ionizing dose and single-event effects degrade NOR Flash. It focuses on the charge pumps, sense amplifiers, and control logic that often fail before the storage array does. It then presents a method for deriving radiation requirements from four mission inputs (orbit, lifetime, shielding, and risk tolerance) instead of applying a blanket worst-case specification. A lean qualification flow follows, built on process traceability, proportionate reliability testing, and standardized TID and SEE characterization tied to lot acceptance. The paper ends with a seven-step framework that engineers can use during component selection to arrive at memory specifications that fit the mission and are backed by auditable evidence.