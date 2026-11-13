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Community Teams Up to Fund Scoreboard
4 days ago
Funding a new video scoreboard at the Edwards Community Aquatic & Recreation Complex ended up being a team effort. First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, community members George and Madeleine Collins, the Garrett College Foundation, and the I Can Swim! program jointly provided the funding for the video scoreboard. The project will address a request by the Northern Garrett and Southern Garrett high school swim teams – who use the CARC as their practice and home meet facility – for an updated scoreboard that includes a real-time timing system.