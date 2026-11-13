undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watchdog urges faster Medicare data releases after $357M opioid spending review
By The National News Desk,9 days ago
How many opioid prescriptions did Ocala provider issue in 2023?. What was the average opioid prescriptions for peer providers in Rockford?. Why did Open the Books call for faster Medicare data releases?. A new investigation into federal health care spending is raising questions about how Medicare monitors opioid prescriptions after...