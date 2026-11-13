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FDA Approves Durvalumab Plus Enfortumab Vedotin for Cisplatin-Ineligible MIBC
9 days ago
The FDA approved durvalumab plus enfortumab vedotin for cisplatin-ineligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The FDA has approved durvalumab (Imfinzi) in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab as adjuvant treatment after radical cystectomy (RC) for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for or who have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy.1.