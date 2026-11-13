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Auburn set for monster Friday showdown vs. No. 12 Arizona
By Lila Weitz,9 days ago
Auburn is set to host the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats at Neville Arena on Friday against its first ranked opponent of the 2026-27 season. The Tigers defeated Appalachian State 75-53 on Monday, improving to a 2-0 record and hoping to remain undefeated in this pressure-filled showdown. On the other hand, Arizona boasts a 2-1 record, with its only loss coming to No. 9 UCLA, 84-75. The Wildcats will aim to earn a statement victory in one of the nation's toughest atmospheres.