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Broad Ford Students Connect Classroom Learning with Local Government Through “Cookies and Conversations with the Mayor”
3 days ago
Students at Broad Ford School recently had the opportunity to take their classroom learning into the community during a special event, “Cookies and Conversations with the Mayor,” held this past week. Students welcomed the Town of Oakland Mayor, Andrew Sauder, for an engaging conversation about local government, along...