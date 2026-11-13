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Pochettino Gets Emotional in Discussing Move from USMNT to Manchester United
By paulmbanks,8 days ago
Both US Soccer and Manchester United made it official today- Mauricio Pochettino will depart as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team at the conclusion of the current camp. He will do so to become the next head coach of Manchester United. Pochettino and his staff will the lead the USMNT for two final matches, both of which against Haiti. The first match is tomorrow, with the second one coming on November 17. Pochettino’s first match in charge of United will come on November 22, when they visit Liverpool.