undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leeds United Injury Updates: Mateo Joseph, Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson
By paulmbanks,9 days ago
At the November international break, Leeds United sit ninth in the Premier League table. So they are very “mid” as the kids like to say, in every sense of the word, right now. However, mid is obviously a lot better than terrible. Leeds is on the first page of the standings, and they only have three injury concerns right now: Mateo Joseph, Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Let’s get you to speed on all of them, ahead of the next match, a trip to Chelsea that takes place a week from tomorrow.