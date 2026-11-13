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AMD openSIL Achieves Its Production Goal With 6th Gen EPYC "Venice"
9 days ago
Since 2023 I and many open-source advocates have been very eager for AMD's openSIL project for delivering open-source CPU silicon initialization as a replacement to the traditional AGESA code. With Zen 5 there was proof-of-concept support that we have enjoyed with Coreboot on an MSI Ryzen motherboard and a Gigabyte EPYC server motherboard thanks to the Coreboot-based Dasharo ports by 3mdeb. The goal for production readiness was for Zen 6, but with this week's EPYC 9006 SP7 announcement the openSIL topic wasn't touched on. So I asked around.