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Play Playground Invites Football, Hockey Fans to Show Team Pride With Game Day Half-Price Offer
By The Vox Agency,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 2026) – Play Playground, the most playful social game experience with locations in Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., is giving sports enthusiasts another reason to show their team pride. Throughout football and hockey seasons, fans wearing game day gear representing hometown teams or opponents can score 50% off Play Passes on game days.