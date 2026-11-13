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Monroe officials celebrate new section of the Housatonic Rail Trail
By Bill Bittar,9 days ago
MONROE, Conn. — Town officials recently celebrated the completion of the new section of the Housatonic Rail Trail at the Great Hollow Lake side of Wolfe Park. The project extended the 10-foot-wide stone dust trail by approximately 4,600 linear feet, creating an off-road connection from Maple Drive to Wolfe Park. Retaining walls were installed, along with fencing and a MidBlock Crosswalk at Purdy Hill Road.
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