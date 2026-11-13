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George W. Gillemot Foundation Earns Two University of Nevada, Reno Honors for Investments in Aviation and Aerospace Education
By Monthly Editorial Departments,9 days ago
The George W. Gillemot Foundation received two recognitions from the University of Nevada, Reno honoring its longstanding commitment to northern Nevada and its mission to open doors in aviation, drone and aerospace education. The organization was named the 2026 Extraordinary Corporate Impact Awardee at the College of Science Honors event Wednesday, Oct. 21 and received the Silver & Blue Appreciation Award at the Nevada Alumni Association Awards & University of Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees Reception on Thursday, Oct. 22.
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