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Riverkings’ woes continue
9 days ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis (WFHR/WIRI) -- Victory remains to be elusive for the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings Hockey team as they have now witnessed its’ losing skid grow to 10 games in a row. Rapids were swept by the Minnesota Blue Ox over the past weekend by scores of 4-3, 8-3, and 7-4. The Riverkings get back to the ice over Nov. 13 and 14 with a two-game series at Spooner when they take on the Northwest Express. Rapids hold a 1-0-1 mark over the Express this season with wins on October 15 and 16 by scores of 4-3 in overtime, and 6-2. Final winter sports begin practice.
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