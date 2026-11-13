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City of Springfield to release Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy
8 days ago
Come and learn about Springfield's new Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy! Over the last year, the City has been working to better understand our housing market and create a strategy that addresses our community's needs. We've been guided by a Steering Committee and Resident Advisory Board, and information from public open houses about the plan in April and August. We're ready to share the new plan.