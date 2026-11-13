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Mayor Sarno, State Representative Gonzalez, Council President Whitfield join with City and State Leaders to voice opposition to state legislation to restructure the Springfield Water & Sewer Commission
7 days ago
State Representatives Carlos Gonzalez, Bud Williams, and Orlando Ramos, together with Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, City Council President Tracye Whitfield, City Councilors Maria Perez and Gerry Martin, on Thursday voiced their opposition to an amendment sponsored by State Senator Jacob Oliveira which would unfairly burden Springfield taxpayers by restructuring the governance of the Springfield Water & Sewer Commission (“Commission”). The amendment by Oliveira would add representation to the Commission from suburban communities outside of Springfield which receive or contract for water and/or sewer services from the Commission. Under current state law, a three-member commission appointed by the Mayor is responsible for oversight of the operational, financial, maintenance and other issues relating to Springfield Water & Sewer.