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Motorcycle Tire Speed Ratings Explained: What Those Letters Really Mean
By Allyn Hinton,9 days ago
Motorcycle tires carry plenty of information on their sidewalls, but one small marking deserves particular attention: the speed rating. Whether it's H, V, W, Z, or (W), the letter identifies a tire's speed capability under specified test conditions. Choosing an inappropriate rating can compromise performance and safety, so it's worth understanding those markings before buying replacements.