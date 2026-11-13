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Frontier Flight Declares Mayday After Bathroom Sink Floods Cabin, Diverts to O'Hare
By Jo Marquez,9 days ago
Chicago O'Hare International Airport — Site Of Emergency Landing. A Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Denver to Detroit made an emergency landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a bathroom sink faucet burst and sent water flowing across part of the cabin floor. The pilot declared an emergency, and by the time the leak was contained, water had already soaked into the rear cabin area, forcing the diversion mid-flight.