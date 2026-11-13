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Most Idaho education subsidies go to high-income families attending Christian schools
By Boise State Public Radio News,9 days ago
The first year of private school subsidies funded by Idaho taxpayers overwhelmingly went to religious schools, according to data released Friday morning. Of the top 50 schools where families used their subsidy, all but four were affiliated with Christian denominations. State lawmakers passed House Bill 93 last year, along with...