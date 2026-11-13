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This Used Sports Car Has Porsche DNA Without Porsche Prices
By Damian Adams,9 days ago
Porsche has spent decades convincing buyers that real driver involvement needs a crest on the hood. The used market tells a more nuanced story. Plenty of rival cars deliver comparable pace, a more distinctive soundtrack and far better everyday manners, yet they change hands for tens of thousands of dollars less. One compact coupe, built from 2016 to 2023, goes further than most. It out-accelerates entry-level Porsche sports cars and keeps company with the quicker ones, while asking a fraction of the money. Here is where it wins, and where it doesn't.