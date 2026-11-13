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Warren County Wildcats Host Goochland in Regional Football Playoff Friday Night — Watch Live on Royal Examiner
By Royal Examiner,9 days ago
The Warren County High School Wildcats are heading into postseason football, hosting the Goochland Bulldogs on Friday, November 13, 2026, in the opening round of the Virginia High School League Class 3 Region B playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Warren County High School in Front Royal, with...