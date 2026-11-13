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Corvallis NuScale Sued Over Executives' Alleged Share Sales
By Amina Rashid,9 days ago
Investors who bought NuScale Power securities earlier this year sued the Corvallis company and four executives on Wednesday, alleging the executives overstated NuScale's financial health and competitive position, failed to disclose stalled projects, and sold shares for more than $3.25 million while the stock price was high. They filed the complaint November 11 in the U.S. District Court of Oregon and alleged violations of federal securities laws. Those claims have not been established in court.
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