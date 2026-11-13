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James Stephen Sweeney, 83, electrical engineer
9 days ago
James (Jim) Stephen Sweeney of Hingham, formerly of Plymouth and Sudbury, died peacefully Nov. 10, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was 83. Born June 2, 1943, to Joseph and Clara (Buckley) Sweeney, he grew up in Arlington, MA, where he attended St. James Grammar School and Matignon High School in Cambridge. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston in 1966 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. While at Northeastern, he participated in the cooperative education program, alternating academic studies with professional work experience. He went on to build a successful 39-year career as an electrical engineer at Raytheon in Bedford, MA.