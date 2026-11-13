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Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Buckeyes Have Opportunity to Get Back on Track Hosting Wildcats
By Grant Kincaid,8 days ago
Ohio State hosts Northwestern for the first time in a decade as Luke Fahey looks to get his first win as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. Consecutive double-digit losses for the first time in 22 years. Three regular-season losses for the first time in 15 years. The Buckeyes are at a crossroads and will have another chance to build momentum this Saturday against a tough but spiraling Northwestern team.