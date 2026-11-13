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Welch and Britt Celebrate Senate’s Unanimous Passage of Bipartisan Bill to Boost Flood Resiliency and Hydrology Research
8 days ago
Bill would make permanent the hydrology research center at UVM. WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) today celebrated the Senate’s unanimous passage of their bipartisan Water Research Optimization Act, legislation to streamline hydrological forecast modeling within the National Weather Service (NWS). The Senators’ legislation would place America’s 13 River Forecast Centers under the supervision and oversight of the Office of Water Protection and solidify existing hydrology work conducted through the Cooperative Institute for Research to Operations in Hydrology (CIROH), the United States’ first-ever center for water forecast operations.
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