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Millions more in disaster-relief funding headed to N'West Iowa
By Aleisa Schat aschat@nwestiowa.com,9 days ago
REGIONAL–More than two years after historic flooding swept across N’West Iowa, disaster-relief funding continues to flow into the region. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced two new rounds of funding late last month, including more than $4.3 million to the city of Rock Valley for permanent repairs to its water and wastewater treatment, collection and distribution systems.
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