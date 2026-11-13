undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Demurrage billing after the court ruling: Lessons for drayage planning
7 days ago
On September 23, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled on the World Shipping Council’s challenge to the Federal Maritime Commission’s (FMC) demurrage and detention billing rule, removing part of the protection truckers had gained under it. More than a year later, uncertainty remains across the supply chain about how the ruling affects billing responsibility. Companies relying on drayage solutions now face greater pressure to manage free time and maintain thorough documentation.