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Leonardtown Field Hockey Advances To 4A State Championship After 3-0 Shutout
By Zachary Kimmel,9 days ago
GAMBRILLS, Md. — The Leonardtown High School Raiders field hockey team punched its ticket to the Maryland Class 4A state championship after defeating the Winston Churchill High School Bulldogs, 3-0, on Thursday at Crofton High School. Leonardtown’s combination of timely scoring, strong defensive play and outstanding goalkeeping proved to...