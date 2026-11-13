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Cargo Securement at Scale: Ratchet Straps and the Overlooked Variable in Freight Reliability
4 days ago
In large freight networks, attention naturally goes to port congestion, capacity, rates and transit times. Yet some of the most avoidable disruptions start much smaller: a load that shifts, a strap that fails, or an anchor point that was never built for the force placed on it. When securement fails, the cost is rarely limited to one damaged shipment. It can mean a roadside inspection, a missed delivery window, a cargo claim, a blocked lane and a strained customer relationship.