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Harrison County mourning loss of Frances Fredericks, longtime community leader, former state representative
By WLOX Staff,9 days ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) — Harrison County is mourning the loss of Frances Fredericks, a longtime Harrison County community leader and former Mississippi state representative who served in the legislature for more than two decades. After her husband, state Rep. Isiah Frederick, died in 1990, she ran for his...
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