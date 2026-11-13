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Texas Democrats want to expand Medicaid — but changes to federal landscape could complicate efforts
By Abigail Ruhman, KERA,9 days ago
Texas Democrats filed legislation ahead of the 2027 legislative session to expand Medicaid. Medicaid experts said if that passes, Texas would be expanding in a much different environment than other states. Medicaid researchers said the "blue wave" that swept across the country could lead the 10 states without a Medicaid...