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Why Private AI is More Important Than Ever
By Patrick Green,9 days ago
Mark Suman, co-founder and CEO of Maple AI, joins BMTV to talk about private AI built so that even its own team cannot read your chats. He says AI is weaving its way into every aspect of life, including financial transactions and agents paying each other, and he would not want those chats read by a company whose source code you cannot inspect. Maple was built from the ground up with open-source code and encryption. Much like Bitcoin, he wants people not to trust the company, but to verify. All of your data, all of your thoughts, everything that’s precious to you stays encrypted all the way throughout the pipeline, and he says you do not have to sacrifice security to use the best open-weight models.