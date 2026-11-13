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Kentucky film industry expands with Christmas movie premiere, new streaming platform
By Kevin O. Stinnett,8 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Nov. 12, 2026) — Kentucky’s growing film industry is gaining momentum with the upcoming premiere of a locally produced Christmas movie and the launch of a new streaming platform designed to showcase Kentucky-made entertainment. Louisville personal injury attorney and film producer Jeremy Winton is helping lead...
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