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Geneseo football players named all-conference
By The Kewanee Voice,8 days ago
Geneseo football players earned Western Big 6 all-conference honors. First-team offensive players were junior Jaydn Shipman and senior Josh Stahl. First-team defensive players were junior Micah Nicke and sophomore Ben Simosky. Senior Carson Peters was first-team all-conference on special teams. Second-team all-conference players for Geneseo were seniors Mark Nelms (Senior)...
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