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SKPS Awarded Prestigious Statewide Hòa Nguyễn Equity Impact Award for Sustained Attendance Growth
8 days ago
Salem-Keizer Public Schools has been recognized by the Oregon Department of Education as a recipient of the 2025-26 Hòa Nguyễn Equity Impact Award in the large district category. The honor recognizes the district’s sustained, measurable progress toward closing attendance gaps and fostering a deep sense of belonging across all schools.
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