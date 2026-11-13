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Dylan Larkin draws a hard push from two surprising teams as Detroit slides
By Skyler Walker,9 days ago
Bruce Garrioch is reporting that the Sharks and Hurricanes are among the teams making a hard push for Red Wings center Dylan Larkin. Several clubs have called Detroit, according to Garrioch. The complication is that some of those callers aren't among the 10 destinations on Larkin's no-trade list, the ones he would waive to accept a deal.