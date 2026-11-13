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Dubuque City Council to weigh public hearings on $310M in proposed development deals
By Iowa's News Now,9 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque City Council will consider setting public hearings Monday on proposed development agreements for three projects that could bring nearly $310 million in private and nonprofit investment to the city over the next decade. The projects include a youth sports complex and commercial development near...