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Purdue Football (3-6, 2-6) at #15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2): Staff Predictions
By Andrew Ledman,9 days ago
A win against Iowa would be a huge upset. Purdue has been stumbling in recent weeks after their surprising back to back victories against Minnesota and Illinois. Since then the offense has looked lackluster and the defense has not been able to stop just about anything. They look like the Dillon Panthers defense during the first three seasons of Friday Night Lights. If you don’t know what that means just know that their defense only makes stops when it’s plot relevant. Regardless, Purdue travels to Iowa City to face the horrors of the pink visitor’s locker room. Can the Boilermakers overcome all of this and take down the Hawkeyes? Let’s see what the staff thinks.