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Friends of Toppenish Creek paper shows Lower Yakima Valley nitrate pollution is getting worse
By Northwest Public Broadcasting,9 days ago
Pollution in Lower Yakima Valley wells is worsening, according to a new paper that examines multiple studies over the last 25 years. Federal, state and local agencies have known about elevated nitrates in the Lower Yakima Valley for years. Many studies have found nitrates, or chemicals found in items like fertilizer and agricultural runoff, in groundwater and private wells.
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