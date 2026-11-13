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Oakley Council Votes 3-1 to Ban Data Centers, Even Ones in Homes
By Emily Johnson,8 days ago
Oakley's City Council voted 3-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that would ban data centers in every zoning district in the city — including setups small enough to run out of someone's house. Vice Mayor Aaron Meadows cast the lone dissenting vote on a measure that, if adopted, would make Oakley one of a growing number of California cities moving to shut the door on the industry before it ever knocks.
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