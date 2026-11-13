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SJSD middle school principals push for November consolidation vote
By Chris Roush,9 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- St. Joseph School District middle school principals are urging the Board of Education to decide on consolidation sooner rather than later. In a memo sent to the board before Monday’s work session, the four principals asked the board to decide in November whether Bode, Truman or both schools will close as part of the district’s reorganization for the 2027-28 school year.