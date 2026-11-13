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Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman announced as next ‘Bachelor’
By David Walliams allegations,8 days ago
(NewsNation) — ABC has revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is the star of the 30th season of the hit reality dating show "The Bachelor." The 27-year-old NFL practice-squad player came straight from the team's win over the New York Giants Thursday for an appearance on "Good Morning America" Friday, where he told the hosts, "I'm excited but also very nervous."