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US Senate Permitting Bill Could Benefit Farmers
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,5 days ago
Proposed Legislation Aims to Speed Up Federal Approvals for Agriculture and Infrastructure Projects. A proposed federal permitting reform package in the United States could bring significant changes to the approval process for energy, infrastructure and agricultural projects. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) supports the effort, saying it could reduce lengthy delays and make it easier for farmers and ranchers to obtain necessary government approvals.