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dfree® Movement Launches FinFe$T 2026 at Kean University to Bridge the AI and Wealth Gap
By Tehsuan Glover,8 days ago
UNION, NJ — As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, hiring pipelines, and small business operations, a central economic question confronts working families across New Jersey: who gets access to these emerging tools, and how can that access translate into lasting financial freedom?. On Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November...