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American Museum of Natural History Reopens ‘The Nature of Color’ Exhibition on November 16
By Tehsuan Glover,4 days ago
Color makes the world appear vibrant, yet in both the natural environment and human society, hue functions primarily as a carrier of critical information. On Monday, November 16, 2026, the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) welcomes back The Nature of Color, an interactive, all-ages exhibition exploring how organisms use color to survive—and how human cultures harness pigment and light to signal status, emotion, and identity.