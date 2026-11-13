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Florida Land Steward Update, November 13, 2026
8 days ago
On behalf of Florida Land Steward and Florida Tree Farm Program partners, we THANK YOU for all that you do for the stewardship of forests and natural resources in Florida. Your efforts provide innumerable benefits to the landscapes, wildlife, people, and the economy of the region. We wish you and yours a very festive and safe Thanksgiving holiday. Next update will be the week after the Thanksgiving.