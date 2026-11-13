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Today in Hip-Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s ODB Passed Away 22 Years Ago
By Sha Be Allah,9 days ago
On this date in 2004, Hip Hop lost one of its most unpredictable, charismatic, and unforgettable personalities when Russell Tyrone Jones, better known as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ason Unique, or simply ODB, passed away inside a Manhattan recording studio. Just 2 days shy of his 36th birthday, the founding Wu-Tang Clan member left behind a musical legacy that continues to resonate more than 2 decades later.