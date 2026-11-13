undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blue Dot: One of America’s greatest science journalists: a conversation with Deborah Blum
By Dave Schlom,9 days ago
Host Dave Schlom is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Deborah Blum to talk about her extraordinary career in journalism. Blum started at the Fresno and Sacramento Bee newspapers back in the 1980s, breaking important environmental stories like the impacts of agricultural runoff into the Kesterson National Wildlife Refuge, which caused insidious problems for waterfowl. Her multi-part series on primate research titled “The Monkey Wars” led to her winning the Pulitzer in 1992.