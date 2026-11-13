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Cody Johnson Returns to MVP Arena
By Pete Kelly,8 days ago
Albany, NY – COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville Multi-Platinum recording artist and recent CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year nominee, Cody Johnson, is hitting the road on the heels of his new release, “Horseback” and new album, Banks of the Trinity. Cody welcomes rising country music star, Carly Pearce, taking the stage at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Saturday, March 13th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 20th, at Ticketmaster.com.