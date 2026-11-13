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AEW News: Tony Khan Promotes Full Gear PPV, Gives Update On Various Stars, Skydance Relationship, more
By ewrestling,9 days ago
AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear PPV. Below is a recap, from ProWrestling.Net. -Tony Khan opened the call by saying he’s “really excited” about Full Gear. He said he is more excited than he’s ever been about the outlook for AEW. They opened the line for questions. They had some technical difficulties with the system, but they were resolved quickly.